A Vietnamese medical worker administers vaccine to a man in Sudan

Speaking at the donation ceremony to support the Covid-19 prevention fund, Colonel Nguyen Ba Hung, Commander of the Vietnamese peacekeeping force in South Sudan, highlighted the country’s precious tradition showing the solidarity of the Vietnamese people in difficult times.

All medical members of the level-2 field hospital in South Sudan contributed VND45 million (US$ 1,972) at the fundraising ceremony. The money will be used to buy 100 gifts for serious Covid-19 patients in the Military Hospital 175.

Mr. Hung said thank-you to all medical staff who donated money to the fundraising ceremony praising the spirit of mutual affection and wished the Vietnam People's Army forces on duty in South Sudan to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures and continue to promote them. Developing the country’s good tradition and responding to the Party and State's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, all medical staff in the level-2 field hospital in South Sudan contributed to the fundraising activities.

In August, the hospital established a vaccination steering committee and vaccination zone for the preparation of the program. Health workers who participate in the vaccination drive were receiving training from the World Health Organization and the United Nations and their own experiences from vaccination campaigns in Vietnam.

With the mission of protecting the health of staff and people in the mission, medical staff in the level-2 field hospital in South Sudan have been both providing medical examination and treatment for the peacekeeping forces but also contributed to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the world in general and in South Sudan in particular.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan