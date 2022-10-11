Medical facilities look up health insurance via chip-based ID cards

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



To date, the insurance sector has completed a database of more than 98 million people, corresponding to nearly 28 million households. Nearly 13,000 medical facilities are interconnected.

As of late September, information of nearly 52 million people had been authenticated.The national insurance database was launched on June 1. It covers social, health, unemployment insurance as well as medical and social security information to ensure citizens’ rights and interests.

Vietnamplus