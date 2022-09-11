Medical facilities lack treatment medicine for severe dengue patients

Illustrative photo



Particularly, many hospitals in the Southern provinces received dengue fever patients in severe situations who performed self-treatment with multi-organ failure, pleural effusion and apnea which would threaten their lives. Therefore, the doctors had to actively perform treatment for them and some patients have to be put on ECMO.

According to the Department of Medical Service Administration, in the first nine months of the year, 32 medical facilities have sent official letters to the Ministry of Health to propose the demand for 13,708 infusion bags.In addition, 25 units have a demand of 17,537 dextran 70 infusion bags serving for dengue fever shocking treatment. However, dextran 40 and dextran 70 infusion bags have not been registered for circulation in Vietnam and the importation has trapped difficulties as there are only some facilities in Thailand providing the two kinds of infusion bags.In order to take care of severe dengue fever, the Department of Medical Service Administration sent an urgent official letter to medicine import facilities to promptly contact, find the supply and report to the Department to identify the demand, sign contracts and perform the procedure of importation.During the implementation process, the relevant units will be assigned to promptly report to the Department of Medical Service Administration to solve the problems in case of arising difficulties and obstacles.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong