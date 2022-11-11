Medical experts discuss use of traditional medicine in treatment of Covid-19

At the seminar

The seminar held by the Ministry of Health today also aimed to strengthen studies on and evaluation of integrative herbal medicine with beneficial effects in the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 for gradual development of traditional medicine.

Moreover, the health sector will take traditional, complementary and integrative medicine into account in treating Covid-19, emerging infectious diseases and chronic diseases.

At the seminar, 15 scientific papers were presented including reports on what traditional medicine can contribute to the prevention of Covid-19. Initial evaluation of the effectiveness of electroacupuncture in the treatment of post-Covid-19 headache at the Hue Central Hospital, Effectiveness in treating mild Covid-19 of Chau Thi Ngan Kieu's antidote, Initial evaluation of the effectiveness of supporting the improvement of symptoms of sore throat caused by Covid-19 of Nuc Nac Kim Ngan Hoa throat rinse.

Speaking at the seminar, Associate Professor Nguyen The Thinh, Director of the Department of Traditional Medicine and Pharmacy under the Ministry of Health supposed that the reports, comments, and discussions at the seminar have contributed to the promotion of scientific research and applied research on traditional medicinal and pharmaceutical achievements to satisfy people’s demand for using traditional medicine for the protection and taking care of people's health condition.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan