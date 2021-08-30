Medical bags support Covid-19 patients treated at home in HCMC

Medical bags support COVID-19 patients treated at home in HCM City (Photo: vneconomy.vn)



Immediately after the launch, VYEA Chairman Dang Hong Anh donated 1,000 bags of medicines to the programme.

Accordingly, patients have been provided with consultancy by doctors from the Ho Chi Minh City Young Physicians Association and given a package including various medicines to treat their symptoms, anti-inflammatory drugs and anticoagulants medicines.The ATM - Medical Bag Programme is expected to contribute to easing pressure and overload at local hospitals.Many firms have joined the programme, including DoJi Group, Alphanam Group, ThangLong Invest Group, PHGLock. Leaders of the VYEA’s branches in Hanoi, Ha Giang, Ninh Binh and Thahnh Hoa also actively joined the programme.