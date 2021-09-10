Many resources mobilized to care for medical workers in Covid-19 fight

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the press conference.
He was speaking at a press conference on anti-pandemic tasks yesterday.
At the meeting, Mr. Pham Duc Hai, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control highly appreciated the resilient contributions and courage of 17,653 medical staff in the Covid-19 fight in the city.The city and Ministry of Health always pay attention to creating the most favorable conditions for doctors and medical staff with the top target of controlling the pandemic.
According to Doctor Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Vice Director of the HCMC Department of Health, the HCMC People’s Council’s Resolution No.12 dated on August 24 stating the supported policy for the frontline forces ranging from VND1.5 million (US$66) to VND10 million (US$438) per person a month.
Some hospitals such as Binh Dan Hospital, the Children’s Hospital No.1, the District 4’s Hospital have made the payment to their employees while other ones are filling the list to the HCMC State Treasury to do the procedures.
Currently, the hospitals’ revenue has reduced causing the reduction of medical staff’s income. Ho Chi Minh City admitted those issues and will find the solutions to repair them.