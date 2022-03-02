Many localities change into red, yellow zones

Currently, there are 39 provinces and cities marked as epidemical level 1 (green areas or low risk), including Northern provinces and cities of Bac Kan, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Ha Nam, Ha Noi, Hai Duong, Lang Son, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Quang Ninh, Son La, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Thai Nguyen and Tuyen Quang. Meanwhile, the Central and Central Highlands provinces on the list comprise Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Kon Tum, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Khanh Hoa while the Southern provinces and cities include An Giang, Ben Tre, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau, Can Tho, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Kien Giang, Long An, Soc Trang, Tien Giang, Ho Chi Minh City, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long and Tay Ninh.
Therefore, Vietnam has no localities of red zone but the number of green zones reduced while the number of yellow areas is on the rise.
Regarding commune and ward level assessment, the whole country has 5,526 communes and wards of level 1 while the figure of last week was 6,597 ones; 2,833 communes and wards of level 2, an increase of 165 ones compared with last week; 1,859 communes and wards of level 4, a surge of 783 ones over last week and 367 communes and wards of level 4, a rise of 123 ones over last week.
The number of green zones reduce gradually while the number of yellow areas is on the rise.
Regarding yellow zones or medium risk, there are 19 provinces and cities including Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Hoa Binh, Ha Tinh, Hung Yen, Hai Phong, Lam Dong, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Quang Tri, Thanh Hoa, Thua Thien – Hue, Vinh Phuc, Da Nang, Phu Yen, Dak Lak and Dak Nong.Five provinces and cities are marked orange zones, high risk comprising Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Cao Bang, Phu Tho and Yen Bai while the assessment of those provinces last week was green and yellow.
Therefore, Vietnam has no localities of red zone but the number of green zones reduced while the number of yellow areas is on the rise.
Regarding commune and ward level assessment, the whole country has 5,526 communes and wards of level 1 while the figure of last week was 6,597 ones; 2,833 communes and wards of level 2, an increase of 165 ones compared with last week; 1,859 communes and wards of level 4, a surge of 783 ones over last week and 367 communes and wards of level 4, a rise of 123 ones over last week.