Made-in-Vietnam coronary stents gain high success treatment rate

The inspected project has been co-chaired by Prof. Dr. Truong Quang Binh and Associate Prof. Dr. Ho Thuong Dung, both from UMP.

Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Nguyen Vinh, Head of the Inspection Board for this project, reported that VSTENT was applied on 150 patients in 5 major hospitals with the success rate of over 99 percent. This is such a proud and rewarding result to all the medical staff as well as research team of Vietnam.

In the meeting, representatives of the healthcare staff participating into the project suggested a wide use of VSTENT in treatments of coronary diseases.

USM Healthcare informed that the price of VSTENT is around VND30 million each item (approx. US$1,330), which is 30 percent lower than that of imported ones. This means easier access of the device to the general public.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam