Localities with over ten infected families asked to get healthcare stations

More stations will be set up if the localities have over 50-100 families with F0 cases. All family members must get tested for Covid-19 and take 14-day quarantine.



The residential area having two families and above of Covid-19 patients has been called as a community transmission cluster and temporarily blocked in 24 hours. All residents will be tested for the virus.

The quick response teams of districts and Thu Duc City must immediately transport severe Covid-19 patients with shortness of breath and oxygen saturation (SpO2) under 96 percent to hospitals while asymptomatic cases of F0 patients have been allowed to be treated at home and provided bag of medicines.

HCMC has given Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to 39,756 children aged 12-17 in 20 districts and Thu Duc City over one and a half days.

Ben Thanh market in District 1 reopens.

Based on levels of pandemic control measures, the People’s Committee of HCMC has firstly delegated the People’s Committees of District 7 and Thu Duc City to actively implement pilot plan on reopening alcoholic beverage services starting on November 15, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, Le Huynh Minh Tu.

wedding and event venues have been allowed to sell alcoholic drinks even after 9 p.m. but the seating capacity has to comply with the Directive No. 18 on continued prevention and control measures against Covid-19 and gradual economic recovery.





