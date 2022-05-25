Localities urged to step up vaccination against Covid-19

A student is vaccinated against Covid-19. (Photo: VNA)

Some localities have recently proposed not receiving vaccines or transfer the allocated vaccines, leading to the fact that the Covid-19 vaccination target is likely to be missed, the ministry said, citing a report from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).

As of May 21, more than 219 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide.

Localities have made great efforts in rolling out vaccination campaigns to ensure its safety and effectiveness and achieve a high vaccination rate.

The number of vaccines received by the MoH is enough to give the 3rd and 4th shots for people aged 18 years and older who are eligible for vaccination, it said.

The ministry proposed leaders of the provinces and cities direct the Departments of Health and related agencies to promptly review the number of people who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, focusing on completing the injection of third shots for people 18 years old or older in the second quarter of this year as well as inoculation for children from 5 to under 12 years old.

The localities are requested to set up plans and organize the inoculation of third shots for eligible people.

The MoH stated that localities which don’t receive enough vaccine for the injection of the 3rd and fourth shots for people aged from 18, or children from 5 to under 12 years old, or let the pandemic occur will bear responsibilities before the Government and the Prime Minister.

Vietnamplus