Localities, units urged to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination

Accordingly, the MoH proposed the People’s Committees of provinces and cities direct relevant units to continue to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination for children from five to 11 years old , children in a high-risk group for Covid-19 comprising immunocompromised children, children with underlying diseases and overweight kids; early complete booster doses for people aged 12 and older and subjects designated by the Ministry of Health; ensure the safety and effectiveness of injection.