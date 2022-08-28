Localities, units urged to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination

Illustrative photo
Accordingly, the MoH proposed the People’s Committees of provinces and cities direct relevant units to continue to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination for children from five to 11 years old, children in a high-risk group for Covid-19 comprising immunocompromised children, children with underlying diseases and overweight kids; early complete booster doses for people aged 12 and older and subjects designated by the Ministry of Health; ensure the safety and effectiveness of injection.Additionally, the Ministry of Health required the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to ensure the supply of vaccines for localities to implement the vaccination plan.