Localities tighten restrictions on travel to curb spread of virus on Tet holiday

Many provinces and cities have tightened Covid restrictions on travel on the lunar New Year to slow the spread of the virus as the pandemic remains complicated.



Vinh Phuc Province has required State officials and laborers to avoid non-essential travel outside the province due to the risk of the Covid-19. Cases of special necessity that have to go out of the province must have a negative Covid-19 test result and strictly comply with the Health Ministry’s 5K message after returning.

Travelers who return to Vinh Phuc from high-risk areas, especially Hanoi, are asked to display a negative antigen test result.

People returning to Phu Tho Province from localities with Covid-19 alert levels 3 and 4 must have negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours. Fully vaccinated arrivals have to self-monitor their health at home or place of residence for seven days. Those who have not received a full Covid-19 vaccination are required to quarantine at home or place of residence for seven days and self-monitor their health for the next seven days.



Hung Yen Province has also asked travelers coming from other provinces and cities to present negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours or negative antigen test result, complete health declaration and isolate at home from seven to 14 days.



Thai Nguyen City in the province of the same name has delegated competent departments and units to manage arrivals entering the city during the lunar New Year, and collect samples for Covid-19 testing every three days.



Meanwhile Ninh Binh Province has required travelers come and return to the locality to get tested for Covid-19 before going home.



On January 16, the Ministry of Health announced that Vietnam has recorded 68 cases infected with the Omicron variant, all imported. There are 30 cases in HCMC, 27 in Quang Nam, three in Da Nang, two each in Thanh Hoa and Khanh Hoa, and one each in Hanoi, Hai Duong, Hai Phong and Long An.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh