Localities need to accelerate progress of Covid-19 vaccination

Amid the current Covid-19 surges, the MoH suggested the localities continue to speed up Covid-19 vaccination, ensure vaccine coverage with additional doses and booster Covid-19 vaccine doses for adults aged over 18 years, perform primary Covid-19 vaccine doses for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, and prepare medical workers to inject vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years as soon as the Ministry of Health has instructions.

Additionally, the localities need to improve communication about proactively preventing the pandemic of the people, self-monitoring health, strictly implementing 5K regulation and receiving full vaccine doses.Last night, the Ministry of Health informed that Vietnam had recorded 55,879 new cases of Covid-19, including 38,728 ones in the community. Additional 10,412 patients have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 and 77 cases have died from the disease. As for vaccination, the country has run out of nearly 192 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

By Quoc Khanh –Translated by Huyen Huong