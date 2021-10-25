Localities must raise Covid alert level: Health Ministry

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the conference.



The statement was made by Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long at a virtual conference on reviewing the implementation of the Government’s resolution No. 128/NQ-CP on the Interim Regulation on safe and flexible adaptation and effective control over the Covid-19 pandemic which was held on October 24 with the participation of the People’s Committees of provinces and cities.

The ministry is concerning about another resurgence of Covid-19 in coming days and asked localities to raise their Covid alert to a higher level.

Minister Nguyen Thanh Long suggested localities to strictly monitor returners from HCMC, Long An, Binh Duong and Dong Nai.

The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu recorded the highest one-day tally of 155 Covid-19 cases, including 107 cases related to Tan Khoi Seafood Company. As of now, 240 cases were dectected connected to this cluster.

Soc Trang Province reported 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours while Tien Giang has raised its Covid alert level 1 to the very high risk alert level 4 and blocked 2.048 households in Binh Duc Commune for seven days.



The People’s Committee of An Giang said that the pandemic has recently become complicated with an increase in new infections. The highest number of new cases has been found in the An Giang General Hospital. The provincial authorities has banned residents from going out after 8pm starting on October 23 until further information.



The Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Dong Thap reported tens of new Covid-19 cases, including community cases.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh