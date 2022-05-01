Localities must accelerate Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 years old

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that Vietnam run out of around 215 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Of which, all adults aged over 18 years old completed the second shot and 52 percent of people get the third dose of vaccine.
As for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in five- to–11-year-old children, over 1.36 million children have been vaccinated safely; however, according to the assessment of the Minister of Health, the vaccination progress against coronavirus for this group is slow.
Regarding the vaccination plan for the fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine, the Advisory Committee on Immunization, the Ministry of Health had a meeting to conclude the fourth booster Covid-19 vaccine dose priority for four groups including people aged 50 years and over, immunocompromised adults, those people at higher risk from coronavirus, frontline workers in the Covid-19 fight, employees in industrial zones. Besides, those people who were received all three doses of the vaccine, and if they were infected with Covid-19, they will be injected the booster dose after recovering from the Covid-19.