Localities must accelerate Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 years old

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that Vietnam run out of around 215 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Of which, all adults aged over 18 years old completed the second shot and 52 percent of people get the third dose of vaccine.

As for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in five- to–11-year-old children , over 1.36 million children have been vaccinated safely; however, according to the assessment of the Minister of Health, the vaccination progress against coronavirus for this group is slow.Regarding the vaccination plan for the fourth dos e of coronavirus vaccine, the Advisory Committee on Immunization, the Ministry of Health had a meeting to conclude the fourth booster Covid-19 vaccine dose priority for four groups including people aged 50 years and over, immunocompromised adults, those people at higher risk from coronavirus, frontline workers in the Covid-19 fight, employees in industrial zones. Besides, those people who were received all three doses of the vaccine, and if they were infected with Covid-19, they will be injected the booster dose after recovering from the Covid-19.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong