Localities concentrate on Covid-19 patient treatment at home

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Buon Ma Thuot City, Dak Lak Province Doan Ngoc Thuong said that the local authorities have been implementing the plan of zoning nine Covid-19 hit communes and wards, continued to perform the second Covid-19 rapid test to track and separate the coronavirus infections from the community. Previously, from November 6 through November 8, the whole city imposed locked-down orders to carry out the rapid test for residents. Via the rapid test, the locality detected more than 200 new Covid-19 cases.

By the morning of November 14, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has detected 26 people infected with Covid-19 from 4,988 samples for the SARS-CoV-2 test.From November 7 to November 13, 1,233 people in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province tested positive for the coronavirus, accounting for 20 percent of the total Covid-19 infections from the fourth pandemic wave outbreak to now. The town of Phu My and Vung Tau City are two localities with the Covid-19 surges. The province required districts, communes and the city to strictly strengthen the pandemic prevention and control works as well as be ready for the worse scenario. As for the Tay Ninh Province, the Provincial Center for Disease Control informed that from 6 p.m. on Saturday to Sunday morning, the Ministry of Health announced 703 new coronavirus cases in the locality.Dong Nai is one of the provinces and cities across the country with the number of Covid-19 infection surge from April 26 to now. The whole province recorded over 77,400 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 after the enterprises have resumed their production activities in addition to a large number of employees and residents are still subjective and do not comply with the 5K regulations and orders on the Covid-19 prevention and control.The current Covid-19 pandemic situation is complicated and unpredictable in the Mekong Delta, especially in Ca Mau Province with over 4,000 cases.For this reason, the localities decided to open special facilities to receive and treat Covid-19 patients, monitor and perform self-isolation at home for coronavirus infections without symptoms, plan vaccination coverage for schooled children aged 12 years to under 18 years. Among them, the localities prioritize the vaccination for children aged 16 years to 17 years.

By SGGP – Translated by Huyen Huong