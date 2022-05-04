Localities asked to raise health insurance coverage to over 95 percent by 2025

People with health insurance register for medical check-ups. (Photo: congly.vn)



Specifically, according to Decision 546/QD-TTg which has just been signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, the health insurance coverage rate is expected to increase from 92.6 percent in 2022 to 93.2 percent in 2023, 94.1 percent in 2024, and 95.15 percent in 2025.

The capital city of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and An Giang, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Bac Lieu and Bac Giang provinces must reach a health insurance coverage rate of over 90 percent this year, according to the decision.

Vietnam currently has covered 91 percent of the population with health insurance.

The decision also said poor and near-poor households will be provided with free health insurance.

Localities should regularly review the information about laborers and enterprises’ salary payments and handle those evading paying health and social insurance premiums.

The Ministry of Education and Training has been assigned to ensure that all students will be covered with health insurance by 2023 and consider the health insurance coverage rate of students as a criterion to assess education institutions.

Vietnam Social Security (VSS) must urge localities to come up with solutions to increase health insurance coverage. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health was asked to direct medical centers to improve their check-up and treatment quality, the attitude of medical workers to health insurance holders and fee payment processes of patients using health insurance.

The Government asked provincial and municipal People's Committees to envisage solutions to achieve the aforesaid goals.

Health insurance was first introduced in Vietnam in 1992. Generally, insurance companies have tie-ups with the leading hospitals so as to provide cashless payment for the insured. In case the insurance company has no tie-ups with the hospital, they reimburse the cost of treatment incurred by the insured. The Government also promotes health insurance by providing a deduction from income tax.

Vietnamplus