Localities allowed to proactively reduce gap for second AstraZeneca vaccine dose

Based on the contents of Official Letter No. 7820/BYT-DP dated September 20, 2021 of the Ministry of Health, Heads of Health Departments of provinces and cities were assigned to promptly report the vaccination schedule for the second dose for those who got the first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine to the People’s Committee of provinces and cities.

The Ministry of Health yesterday required the Departments of Health of provinces and cities nationwide to clarify the suggestion of some localities on shortening the vaccination time between the two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.The Ministry of Health also stated that the localities would be responsible with the ministry, People’s Committees of provinces and cities if they have not complied with the plan affecting the vaccination process.Pursuant to the official letter No.7820, the Ministry of Health guided the departments of health of localities to perform the vaccination of Covid-19 in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccine manufacturers and the Ministry of Health.As for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, its manufacturers recommended that the two doses were vaccinated with an interval of four to 12 weeks while the WHO instructed that the gap between two shots would be eligible from eight to 12 weeks.The Ministry of Health announced that the country has run out of over 106.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for adults aged 18 years and older so far with a proportion of 89.4 percent and 53.4 percent for first and second shots, respectively.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong