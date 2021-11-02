Local authorities asked to develop Covid-19 vaccine plan for younger children

Illustrative photo

Regarding vaccination against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has just sent an official dispatch to people's committees in cities and provinces across the country on the demand for vaccines in the last months of 2021 and developing a plan for 2022.

Additionally, local administrations should propose the need to use Covid-19 vaccines for these age groups. According to the Ministry of Health, municipal and provincial people's committees should direct relevant agencies to implement vaccination and the need for vaccine use in the last months of the year for people 18 years of age and older to serve as a basis for the distribution of vaccines in the last months of the year and to develop a vaccination plan in 2022.

In particular, the Ministry of Health asked people's committees in provinces and cities to review and do statistics of the number of children in the area by age groups including a group of 3 - 11 years old, a group of 12 - 15 years old, and a group of 16 - 17 years old

According to the Ministry of Health, from now until the end of 2021, more Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed to localities; hence, local administrations need to prepare medical workers, facilities to speed up vaccination to increase vaccination coverage rate for controlling the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Health also requested localities to accelerate the administration of the first dose and cover the vaccine for people aged 65 and over to protect senior citizens against the risk of contracting the virus as well as help them reduce the risk of death according to the Government’s Resolution 128.

As of November 1, Vietnam has vaccinated about 82 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. About 24.5 million people have received two doses of the vaccine.

Eleven provinces and cities with 95 percent of people aged 18 and older having at least one dose of the vaccine include Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Long An, Lam Dong, and Binh Duong.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Uyen Phuong