Leader of Vietnam Social Insurance directs urgent bidding to supply enough drugs

General Director of Vietnam Social Insurance Nguyen The Manh chairs the meeting with directors of social insurance in cities and provinces

While chairing the meeting with directors of social insurance in cities and provinces, the leader of Vietnam Social Insurance has directed the heads of local social insurance agencies closely coordinate with the health sector to immediately ensure the adequate supply of drugs and medical supplies for patients especially patients with health insurance cards.

The General Director of Vietnam Social Insurance requested local social insurance agencies to urgently coordinate with health departments and medical examination and treatment facilities covered by health insurance to monitor the progress of drug bidding for each concentrated bidding package and additional bidding at medical examination and treatment facilities to avoid delay in bidding, leading to a shortage of drugs for treatment and arising the procurement of drugs in contravention of the law.

Regarding the procurement and supply of medical supplies, the General Director of Vietnam Social Insurance asked the local social insurance agencies to coordinate with the health departments to request medical examination and treatment facilities in the locality to review the bidding results, number the remaining amount of medical supplies and the estimated time to be used up at the medical examination and treatment facility, the expected time to complete the bidding process for planning and implementing the procurement, ensuring sufficient and timely service for medical examination and treatment.

Previously, the Vietnam Social Security Administration sent Official Letter No. 1566 to the Ministry of Health asking for direction for removing obstacles following the shortage of drugs and medical supplies so as not to affect patients with health insurance cards.

Later, the Ministry of Health directed to ensure a timely supply of drugs and medical supplies for medical examination and treatment covered by the health insurance agency.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan