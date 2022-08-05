Leader of HCMC health sector proposes piloting exam for hospital managers

At the meeting ( Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting between Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and medical staff in the city this morning, Mr. Tang Chi Thuong proposed to pilot the exam for the director of the Eye Hospital at first.

According to Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, right after the Covid-19 epidemic came under control, the city health sector has continued to face many difficulties and new challenges in the post-Covid-19 period such as the risk of epidemic overlap, the risk of shortage of drugs and medical supplies, shortage of human resources as more and more health workers in public infirmaries have quitted their jobs.

Worse, some managers in hospitals submitted their resignations for various reasons. Additionally, more medical staff showed their anxiety.

In 2021, 42,914 medical workers were working at medical facilities citywide. However, only 42,608 people are still working in infirmaries in the first six months of 2022 including 8,864 doctors, more than 17,000 nurses and midwives, 2,808 technicians, 2,718 pharmacists, and 10,892 employees.

Director of the HCMC Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong moaned that the number of medical workers reduced by 306 compared to 2021. Although the reduction number was not high, it has caused significant difficulties for public health facilities because most of them are seniors and experienced medical workers, while the rest of the workforce are newly-hired employees who need time to practice more.

Mr. Nen talks to some medical workers ( Photo: SGGP) Hence, at the meeting with the chief of the HCMC Party Committee, Dr. Thuong made six recommendations including organizing an exam for the management positions of the health sector, first of all, the director of the Eye Hospital.

At the same time, according to Dr. Thuong, there should be mechanisms and policies to strengthen and expand the network of community health collaborators as well as improve the capacity of health stations in wards and communes in the current time – the period of flexible adaptation and effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

He also suggested that the Ho Chi Minh City administration not reduce the number of staff in the health sector and re-evaluate the autonomy of all healthcare institutions to provide enough money for their operation.

Furthermore, the city should have solutions to support the self-financed medical facilities to ensure additional income for healthcare staff.

