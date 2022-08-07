Lavish farewell parties of former Director of Quang Ninh CDC to be investigated

A lavish farewell party in Quang Ninh with the participation of Mr. Ninh Van Chu.

On August 7, in the face of public opinion about the fact that Mr. Ninh Van Chu, former Director of Quang Ninh CDC, continuously threw many lavish farewell parties before retiring, Quang Ninh Provincial Standing Party Committee assigned the Inspection Committee of the Provincial Party Committee to urgently inspect, verify, and clarify signs of violations to promptly advise the Provincial Party Committee's Standing Board to report to the competent authorities on the above content and report to the Standing Board of Provincial Party Committee before August 15.



On the same day, following the direction of the Standing Committee of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee, the Inspection Committee of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee issued a decision to check for signs of violations against the Party Committee of the Quang Ninh CDC and Mr. Ninh Van Chu.



Previously, talking to the press, Mr. Ninh Van Chu said that the pictures on social networks of the lavish party with the participation of many people to say goodbye before his retirement was a misunderstanding. Meanwhile, a representative of Quang Ninh CDC explained that the unit had not organized any farewell activity for Mr. Ninh Van Chu because there were three people on the board of directors who retired at the same time.



Specifically, the retirees include Mr. Ninh Van Chu, Ms. Le Thi Hoa, former Deputy Director, who retired as of August 1, and Ms. Tu Thi Anh Phuong, Deputy Director, who will reach retirement age from September 1. Therefore, Quang Ninh CDC plans to hold a farewell party for these three officials to save money.



Regarding the photo of a big farewell party with the participation of many medical workers at Paddington Ha Long Hotel on June 29, Quang Ninh CDC explained that it was an annual activity of the Club of Northern CDC Directors, whose chairman was Mr. Ninh Van Chu.



However, according to some sources, from June to July 29 (the date of receiving the retirement decision), Mr. Ninh Van Chu attended many luxury farewell parties in Quang Ninh with the participation of hundreds of people, including a party held on the two five-star cruise ships on Ha Long Bay with the participation of members of the Club of Northern CDC Directors and many leaders of Quang Ninh CDC.







By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Gia Bao