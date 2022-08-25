Lack of booster shots for children's vaccine rollout recorded in localities

The reason was that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is valid for a maximum of 30 days after it is got out of the freezer. In addition, vaccination deployment in many localities has encountered many difficulties causing the current lack of booster doses for children's vaccine rollout. In the dispatch of the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the unit had reportedly received aid and distributed nearly 9.2 million Moderna vaccine doses to localities to cover In the dispatch of the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the unit had reportedly received aid and distributed nearly 9.2 million Moderna vaccine doses to localities to cover the booster shots for children from 6 to under 12 years old.

As regulations, only leftover vaccines would be allowed to inject into adults; however, based on the above-mentioned reasons, many localities proactively used booster shots to perform vaccination for adults, leading to a shortage of 274,000 doses for children in the second dose.



By August 24, the country has run out of more than 255.1 million doses, including over 14.8 shots for children from five to 11 years old.



Currently, the vaccination progress in localities is slow as there are only eight days to complete the target of the children's vaccination rollout.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong