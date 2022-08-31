Labor Confederation proposes for price frame for medical examination, treatment services



The Propaganda Department - Vietnam General Confederation of Labor informed that the Vietnam Trade Union had sent an official dispatch to the National Assembly Standing Committee, the National Assembly's Social Committee, the Government, and the Ministry of Health to give an opinion on the draft law on medical examination and treatment.

According to the official letter No. 4873 signed by Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Ngo Duy Hieu on August 30, the price regulation of medical examination and treatment services drafted by the draft law mentioned in Article 101 should abide by the regulations of the Government’s Law of Price.

This regulation aims to encourage and promote medical examination and treatment facilities to invest in improving service delivery capacity as well as service quality.

However, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor commented that medical examination and treatment services are special services, related to social security, so the price of medical examination and treatment services still needs to comply with the principle of state unified management of prices.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor also suggested that the draft should supplement budget allocation for the construction of medical examination and treatment establishments in industrial parks, economic zones, and export processing zones where many workers - a prioritized group of people - are gathering.

According to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, a few medical examination and treatment facilities are located in industrial parks, economic zones, and export processing zones where a large number of workers are living. This has greatly affected the demand for medical examination, treatment, care and health improvement for workers.

Earlier, in June 2022, at the Prime Minister's dialogue with workers nationwide in the Northern Province of Bac Giang, many workers also voiced their opinion that more hospitals will be built near industrial parks, export processing zones and factories





By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan