Japan’s one million anti-Covid-19 drug Avigan to arrive in Vietnam

The country has used the experimental antiviral drugs in the treatment of Covid-19 .

The information was announced by Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son in a virtual meeting held by the Health Ministry on November 25. The drugs will be distributed to localities nationwide to treat Covid-19 patients.



The country has previously implemented a pilot program on using the experimental antiviral drug Molnupiravir in the treatment of Covid-19 for people with mild symptoms. About 72-93 percent of patients receive negative test result after five days of treatment, achieving a significant decline by 50 percent in Covid-19 deaths. This study aimed to compare clinical outcomes between mild Covid-19 patients receiving antiviral drugs and those without.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh