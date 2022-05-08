Int’l workshop talks cardiovascular disease management in new era

Associate Prof. Doctor Dam Van Cuong, Director of the Nam Can Tho University Medical Center, speaks at the workshop. (Photo: VNA)



The workshop on optimising the management of cardiovascular diseases in the modern era was held by the Nam Can Tho University.

The participants provided updates on new recommendations regarding cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment, especially amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.The event was also intended to encourage scientific research by doctors and medical health workers at the Nam Can Tho University Medical Centre, and by students at the university and others, said Associate Prof. Doctor Dam Van Cuong, director of the center.

Vietnamplus