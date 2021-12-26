Inspections on food safety to be carried out in 12 key provinces, cities

A pork stall in Binh Dien Wholesale Market. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, six interdisciplinary food safety inspection teams will be formed to organize inspections in 12 key cities and provinces, focusing on groups of products highly consumed during the festive season with high-risk factors, food processing craft villages, provinces with border gates, and big cities to ensure food safety in production, processing, trading, importing, and using food. At the same time, they will strengthen control and handle the production and trading of fake and poor quality food products and prevent food poisoning during the Lunar New Year.



The inspection teams will also focus on propagating production and business models, safe food chains, and local traditional products to advertise and encourage safe food production; encourage consumers not to buy food at unsafe production and business establishments, food of unknown origin, and food with signs of rancidity, mold or deterioration, at the same time, give warning to consumers about alcohol poisoning prevention during the festive season. Together with the central interdisciplinary delegations, localities will also set up interdisciplinary inspection teams at all levels to carry out inspections from January 5, 2022, to March 12, 2022.



* On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Management Board said it would organize an inspection and supervision to ensure food safety during the Lunar New Year and the 2022 Spring Festival in the city from January 5 to March 12, 2022.

By Minh Khang, Dinh Du – Translated by Thuy Doan