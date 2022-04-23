The new infirmary in Sinh Ton Island



The infirmary was donated by the Party Committee, government, and people of Hai Phong city to soldiers and people on the Sinh Ton Island. The 360-square-meter infirmary has three floors with 15 beds. Four doctors are responsible for providing healthcare for residents and soldiers in the island.

Leaders of Hai Phong City said that the infirmary is a gift to encourage younger soldiers and people on Sinh Ton Island to successfully complete their tasks and preserve the sacred sea and islands of the Fatherland.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Le Trong Thong, Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of Sinh Ton Island Commune People's Committee said that the hospital on the island has a very important meaning, contributing to affirming the sovereignty and sovereignty of the country and the sea and islands as well as take care of the health of officers, soldiers and residents on the island. The infirmary is also a place to give first aid to fishermen in distress while working at sea.

At the inauguration ceremony, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Navy Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong said that the construction of the infirmary on the island is a fulcrum for navy soldiers and people on the island to rest assured to fulfill their duties well and fishermen working at sea.





By Do Trung – Translated by Anh Quan