Infirmaries in HCMC not short of medicine: health official

Infirmaries in HCMC not short of medicine:



Speaking at the press conference organized yesterday by the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and economic recovery, Ms. Le Thien Quynh Nhu revealed that the Department of Health has worked with 77 general and specialized hospitals and medical centers to determine if there is a shortage of drugs.

Subsequently, the department recorded no shortage of drugs at medical facilities and clinics. Most of the hospitals in the city have already had the results of the drug bidding, only a few facilities will have the results two months later. Moreover, the medicine supply is stable.

Additionally, the Department of Health has also approved the additional procurement plan for hospitals while waiting for the bidding results. Leaders of the Department of Health have regularly requested hospitals not to let a shortage of drugs and medical supplies in treating and taking care of a patient's health.

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed to establish a centralized procurement center for drugs and medical supplies. In the first phase, the center will focus on purchasing drugs. Later, after the center is operated stably, it will purchase materials and equipment, said Ms. Nhu.

According to Ms. Nhu, the project has currently been developed and is consulting with departments and people's committees in districts. Medical staff advocated the project to establish a center for the procurement of medicines and medical supplies. Resources are expected to select people with extensive experience in drug procurement.

Besides, it needs the support of the Department of Justice, and the Department of Planning and Investment in supplying the human resources involved in the operation of the center to strictly comply with the legal regulations.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan