Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai



The municipal Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee yesterday held a meeting with professors, associate professors, and outstanding doctors in the training of medical human resources for HCMC.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai reiterated that the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has had negative impacts on people's lives, greatly affecting the city's socio-economic development. The pandemic, in addition to highlighting the shortage of health workers, has revealed the adequate healthcare systems.

From the practical work of the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic, Ho Chi Minh City has drawn many valuable lessons. Health workers represent one of the main pillars of resilient health systems and have been fundamental in the response to Covid-19.

Accordingly, Chairman Mai said that the meeting is also an opportunity to listen to professors, associate professors, doctors’ opinions about training human resources for the sector in general and the city's health system in particular.

The Chairman assessed that training medical human resources in Ho Chi Minh City has always been the bright spot in the country. Up to now, the city’s training system has had a remarkable development with the establishment of many universities, colleges, and academic research institutions.

In particular, medical schools in the southern metropolis have trained a good medical workforce, contributing to bringing the ratio of doctors per ten thousand people in HCMC to a very high level (over 20 doctors per ten thousand people in 2021. However, the city must strive to bring this ratio higher to meet actual needs in the near future.

He emphasized that thanks to teachers’ devotion to teaching medical students for the city’s health sector, doctors have been making worthy contributions to the cause of people's health care. Many high-tech techniques have been successfully transferred and applied effectively in the medical facilities of Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces.

Chairman Mai expressed his gratitude to frontline medical workers when the meeting participants recalled the story of these medical staff.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assessed that frontline medical staff’s acts have greatly inspired not only the health sector but also the whole society, said Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai.

He expected that training of medical human resources in Ho Chi Minh City will be improved to the advanced level of the world. Human resource training in the city is the city’s immediate term goal and long-term goal.

According to Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City expect that, in the training of health workers, teachers continue to devote to their careers for the success of the city’s proposed health strategies. Simultaneously, teachers should improve training quality.

From the reality of Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control, Ho Chi Minh City has drawn many valuable lessons.

According to the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, building and improving the quality of human resources for the health sector is of particular importance, deciding the success or failure of the health system and health care work for the city's people. Therefore, when the Covid-19 epidemic was under control, Ho Chi Minh City urgently issued a master plan on the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic and socio-economic recovery and development.

Chairman Mai emphasized, Ho Chi Minh City identifies the health strategy as an important, all-encompassing, cross-cutting pillar that serves as the foundation for other strategies and plans; hence, the city has mobilized all resources for the epidemic prevention and care for people's health both in the immediate and long term.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City has issued a health strategy with six component strategies including capacity building, epidemic prevention system, with a focus on improving the capacity of the health system, especially grassroots healthcare stations. In the coming time, the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City will implement six health strategies to gradually implement safe and flexible adaptation, and effectively control the Covid-19 epidemic with many solutions.

Regarding grassroots health, Mr. Phan Van Mai said that many existing problems in grassroots healthcare establishments for decades have been reared their ugly head; therefore, in the coming time, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City together with the health sector and relevant departments will focus on finding solutions to tackle them. Ho Chi Minh City will select several important topics and contents for further solutions to solve these inadequacies in accordance with Ho Chi Minh City’s situation.

Specifically, city administrations will select each issue to address with the city’s actual. He hoped that Ho Chi Minh City will have products to solve these paradoxes with reasonable and appropriate solutions in the next three-five years.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong