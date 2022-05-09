Hung Vuong Hospital leads hospital quality scorecard in 2021



Today, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City said it has conducted a quality scorecard that focuses on the patient perspective of the hospital, in other words, what patients want and how well the hospital is serving them. The scorecard can articulate what the hospital must do to satisfy its patients so as to achieve its financial objectives.

The Department carried out the quality assessment on 117 hospitals in the city, including 55 public hospitals, 59 private hospitals, and three hospitals under ministries. Thirty-two hospitals achieved an average quality score of over 4 on a scale of 5 increase of 18.5 percent compared to 2020 and three private hospitals had scores below 2.5

In particular, two obstetrics and gynecology hospitals continue to lead in the hospital quality scorecard in 2021 of the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City. Hung Vuong obstetrics and gynecology hospital leads the first and followed by Tu Du Hospital.

According to the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, in 2021, the health sector must put all its efforts into epidemic prevention and control, besides still ensuring the work of normal medical examination and treatment, which has significantly affected the activities of the quality improvement in hospitals.

Despite that, with the goal of focusing on patient satisfaction, hospitals still strived to implement quality improvement activities, especially in the last months of 2021 when the epidemic has been gradually controlled and achieved and the country has made concerted efforts to gain dual goals including ensuring effective epidemic control while restoring and developing socio-economics and safely adapting, flexibly and effectively controlling the Covid-19 epidemic according to the Government's Resolution.

In general, after many efforts, hospitals have maintained their quality compared to 2020, and some hospitals have made many improvements in professional activities and well-coordinated anti-epidemic work.

Out of 32 hospitals with an average score of four points or more of good quality, 10 hospitals achieved more than 50 percent of the criteria at the maximum level comprising Hung Vuong Hospital, Tu Du Hospital, the 115 People's Hospital, the Institute of Traditional Medicine and Pharmacy, the Hoan My Saigon Hospital, Children's Hospital 1, Gia Dinh People's Hospital, Binh Dan Hospital, Vinmec Central Park International General Hospital, Tam Anh General Hospital.

In addition, there were 69 hospitals with an average score of three points or more, of which two hospitals were belonging to ministries and branches, an increase of 13 percent compared to 2020. The group of hospitals with an average score of less than two had 16 hospitals, a decrease of 24 percent compared to 2020.

In addition to the obvious quality improvements, there are still many outstanding issues related to the areas of infection control and patient safety. Facing these problems, the Department of Health planned to organize a thematic training on infection control and patient safety at the end of the second quarter of 2022, and at the same time, health inspectors will pay visits to hospitals to check infection control for the safety of patients.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan