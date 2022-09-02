Hospitals operate permanently for emergency cases during National Day holiday

Illustrative photo



Accordingly, the hospitals are responsible for ensuring the standing missions in four levels, operating 24 per 24 hours, being ready for supply of beds, blood, infusion therapy, oxygen and so on to receive emergency cases. Besides, the medical facilities have to receive all emergency cases, suspected or infectious Covid-19 patients who go to the hospital by themselves or are carried by 115 Emergency Center.

In addition, the city Department of Health also directed the hospitals, medical centers and stations to strengthen Covid-19 vaccination this month and continue to implement vaccination points for residents during the National Day holiday.On the other hand, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control is assigned to guide medical facilities and the process of handling the arising situation of detecting monkeypox cases and promptly implement the measures of disease prevention and control, minimize infectious cases and deaths in case of detecting monkeypox in the city.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong