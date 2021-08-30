Hospital gives free vaccine, rice for pregnant women

Pregnant Nguyen Ngoc Hoa receives rice at the hospital (Photo: SGGP)

Pregnant Nguyen Ngoc Hoa in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc City registered for vaccination in the hospital.

After she was examined carefully, Ms. Hoa received a Covid-19 vaccine jab. Receptionists of the hospital later wrote down her telephone number for further care.

Mr. Hoa said as the coronavirus pandemic has developed complicatedly, she feels worried. Luckily, the hospital launched a free-of-charge vaccination program; hence, she registered for the vaccination without reluctance. The hospital then gave gifts to her and further consultation.

Hospital director Tran Van Khanh said life during the pandemic has been hard for most, especially pregnant women who have distinct nutritional requirements during pregnancy and while breastfeeding; therefore, they eat less.

Therefore, after receiving rice donated by philanthropists, Le Van Thinh Hospital came up with the idea of choosing the best rice to give to pregnant women who come for vaccinations or visits, each receiving 5 kilograms of rice. Le Van Thinh Hospital has so far given more than 4,000 gifts.

The director added the hospital will cover the medical fee for all pregnant women in Thu Duc City plus cash of VND1 million and VND3 million.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Anh Quan