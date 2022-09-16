Giving a wig to a cancer woman



The K Hospital and the Fund to Support Cancer Patients - Bright Tomorrow yesterday launched the program ‘Hair for cancer patients' to call on women to donate their hair to help cancer patients experiencing hair loss. Donated hairs will be made into beautiful hair for women undergoing cancer treatment.

At the same time, the Hospital has cooperated with the Vietnam Beauty Hair Club to organize a program ‘Free haircut’ for patients being treated at the hospital who need to make wigs from their own hair and medical workers who wish to donate hair to cancer patients

According to the representative of K Hospital, Cancer patients who lose their hair may lose their confidence as well. They will suffer anxiety and depression in addition to illness; thus, hair donations to make wigs mean a lot to them

Understanding cancer women’s secret wish of having hair, the hospital and the Bright Tomorrow Fund called on organizations and benefactors to accompany the program to set up a hair fund for women undergoing cancer treatment.

In order to share with cancer patients, over the past few days, the Hospital has received a lot of hair sent from people in many different regions. Each gift of hair was sent with a message full of love. For instance, children of the medical staff at the hospital namely 12-year-old Pham Gia Han, 10-year-old Ngo Kieu An, and 14-year-old Nguyen Hoang Ngan who cut their hair for donation said in a message that they love these hair much.

Moreover, 47-year-old woman Nguyen Thi Hien - a "warrior to conquer cancer" – also donated her hair to cancer patients.

She said that when she was sick, she also had hair loss; hence, she understands cancer women’s feelings. She expected that her donated hair will be a small gift for cancer women.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan