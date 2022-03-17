Home isolation Covid-19 cases should not arbitrarily use antiviral drugs

Illustrative photo



The MoH yesterday informed that the country confirmed 167,163 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total infectious ones to over 3.54 million. Additional 62 deaths related to the diseasewere reported in 31 provinces and cities, bringing the total deaths regarding Covid-19 to 41,607 accounting for 0.6 percent of the whole infectious cases.

Aside from that, t he national Covid-19 management system recorded 180,558 new SARS-CoV-2 infectious cases, including 121,201 cases in the communities.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Huyen Huong