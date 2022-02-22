Ho Chi Minh City successfully controls two new Covid-19 clusters in community

Nguyen Du apartment building



Vice Chairman of Go Vap People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc Anh informed that the district had controlled the Covid-19 outbreak at a monastery in the area. Specifically, on February 15, a seventh grader residing at Don Bosco Ben Cat Monastery was found to be positive through a random screening test at An Nhon Secondary School.

Therefore, on the next day, the local health authority carried out tests on all students, monks and residents here, and found 53 students and one monk infected with Covid-19. Luckily, no new cases have been detected, and no serious cases have been reported.

Regarding the blockade of Nguyen Du apartment building by Ben Nghe ward in District 1 after tens of residents were tested to be positive, Vice Chairman of the District 1 People's Committee Nguyen Duy An said that from February 18 to 20, the health sector in Ben Nghe ward quickly tested all residential area and 25 cases of Covid-19 patients in 15 families out of 65 households were detected to be positive for the coronavirus; since then, no new cases of Covid-19 infection has been reported. On February 21, the ward health station announced that the epidemic was basically under control, and the ward issued a notice to end the temporary blockade in this residential area.

Regarding theCovid-19 epidemic prevention in schools, Trinh Duy Trong, Head of the Ideological Politics Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, said that from February 14 to 18, the city's students returned to school in the second week after the 2022 Lunar New Year.

The epidemic situation in Ho Chi Minh City in general and educational institutions, in particular, has been rather complicated. Ho Chi Minh City recorded 95 students with Covid-19 on February 17 and an additional 112 students on February 18. In the first week, 13 Covid-19 preschool children and 75 Covid-19 primary school students were logged.

The Ministry of Health has just issued a document on medical isolation for Covid-19 cases and close contacts in preschools. The education sector has coordinated with the health sector to immediately implement it from February 21.

Accordingly, when there is one student is infected with Covid-19, just some students in the class are identified as close contacts, not all of them as close contacts. Close contacts who have received two doses of the vaccine will be isolated at home for five days; if the test is negative on the fifth day, they can go back to school while unvaccinated close contacts will be isolated at home for seven days.





By Quang Huy – Translated by Uyen Phuong