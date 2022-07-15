Ho Chi Minh City ready to treat 6,000 cases of dengue fever

A leader of the city inspects a dengue hotspot



Accordingly, the city plans to divide into 3 situations to develop response scenarios.

In scenario 1, the number of hospital admissions per day is less than 300, less than 2,000 inpatients, and less than 200 severe cases in hospitals. Hospitals will prepare 2,405 dengue beds and 260 resuscitation beds. Severe adult patients will be prioritized for treatment at large hospitals, Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Trung Vuong Hospital, and the City's General Hospital. Child patients will be transferred to pediatric hospitals.

According to scenario 2, the number of hospitalizations ranges from 300-600 cases per day with 2,000-4,000 inpatients, and 200-400 severe cases in hospitals. Public hospitals will continue to have more beds for patients and resuscitation machines.

The total number of dengue treatment beds in this period is 4,000 beds, with 410 beds for resuscitation.

In scenario 3, the number of daily hospitalizations ranges from 600-900 cases with 4,000-6,000 inpatients and 400-600 severe cases in hospitals.

Additionally, the city will take heeds of medical workers to take care of patients when there will be an increase in hospitalizations. Currently, hospitals have 142 doctors with certificates of practice in infectious diseases and 2,704 doctors trained in dengue treatment while 2,651 nurses were trained to monitor and care for dengue patients; plus, 591 doctors trained in resuscitation; 2,150 nurses are trained to care for critically ill patients.

In addition, hospitals also prepare infusion fluids and blood ready according to regulations. The classification of dengue treatment according to three levels has also been issued, ensuring effective treatment and avoiding overcrowding.

On the same day, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City sent an urgent document to medical facilities in the city about the division of treatment for dengue patients. Accordingly, the Department of Health requested the Hospital for Tropical Diseases of Ho Chi Minh City, Trung Vuong Hospital, the Children 1 Hospital, and the Children 2 Hospital, the Children City General Hospital to prepare resources for the treatment of severe cases.

Moreover, large infirmaries were asked to provide professional support for dengue treatment to small hospitals and grassroots medical clinics as well as conduct immediate hospital consultations or telehealth.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control, as of July 11, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 26,138 cases of dengue fever at medical facilities, an increase of 228 percent against the same period in 2021, including 2,009 hospitalized cases.

Notably, the number of severe cases and deaths also increased significantly over the same period and on average in the 2016-2020 period with 12 deaths.

By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan