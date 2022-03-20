Health sector needs to perfect online health declaration system

A man is completing online health status declaration

Ho Chi Minh City has recently seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Most of the patients presenting with mild symptoms have been advised to receive home-based care. Many people have taken the initiative to declare their disease status online at home to avoid gatherings and cross-contamination to the community.

Resident Nguyen Thi Nga in An Phu Dong ward in District 12 contracted Covid-19 on March 17 and declared her health status through the software of the Department of Health. After 30 minutes, Ms. Nga has successfully declared and received a confirmation message from switchboard 1022, the system automatically sends her information to the healthcare station in the ward where she lives; she showed her satisfaction with the service.

She said although the access speed is still a bit slow, she found it quite easy and convenient. Many Covid-19 people are fatigued but they have to run back and forth to declare, it is very hard; worse, they are highly likely to spread the disease to others; therefore, Ms. Nga expected that the system will soon be perfected to help patients.

Similarly, Mr. Tran Nguyen Van Hai in Ward 11 in Binh Thanh District contracted Covid-19 on March 16. He has made a medical declaration at home with the expectation not to infect others.

According to Mr. Hai, the declaration procedure is quite simple, he spent just 15 minutes to complete it. The next day, he called the ward medical center to check and the healthcare staff at the station said that all of the patient's information has been received and his name was added to the station's list of Covid-19 patients at home-base care.

He hoped that the system will be better to reduce medical staff’s work overload.

Meanwhile, Ms. Vu Thi Hong Hanh in Binh Thanh District’s ward 25 was infected with Covid-19 on the evening of March 17 when she had symptoms of fever, cough, and loss of smell and taste. Ms. Hanh declared through the software of the Department of Health, but she was unsuccessful in registering after spending more than 30 minutes on the system. The next morning, she had to go to the ward medical station to declare.

On the morning of March 18, many people infected with Covid-19 reportedly arrived at medical stations in wards and districts in Ho Chi Minh City to made health declarations directly. In addition, some medical stations in wards have actively applied technology, propagated and encouraged patients to do online declaration.

According to the statistics of the healthcare stations of District 12’s An Phu Dong Ward, the station daily receives about 100 cases of Covid-19 patients. In which, up to 70 percent of people go directly to the station to declare while the remaining 30 percent make an online declaration at home. In addition, several people have made an online declaration, but they failed to register, so they had to go to the station to declare. Medical staff at the station are also trained to update information on Covid-19 patients who declared online to provide treatment instructions and dispense medicine.

The healthcare clinic in Binh Thanh District’s ward 11 has recently received people who wanted to receive isolation clearance certificates which are issued for the Covid-19 patients who have successfully completed their isolation period.

The ward medical center has applied digital transformation very early, making online declarations at home via the google form link of the ward station and the declaration software of the Department of Health. According to updated data of Ward 11 medical station, on average, the station receives about 130 cases of Covid-19 patients every day. Seventy percent of them declared their health status via the internet while 30 percent declared their health status via the software of the Department of Health.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that the declared software is being upgraded, completed and adjusted to several features, so people can't access it sometimes or the access is faulty. As of the evening of March 18, the software was operating stably again.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just sent an urgent document to the Department of Health, the Department of Information and Communications, people's committees in wards and districts, Thu Duc city on implementing digital transformation in the management of Covid-19 patients who receive home-based care.

All the above-mentioned units were requested to urgently implement digital transformation in confirming those eligible for home isolation and issuing a certificate of completion of medical isolation at home.

