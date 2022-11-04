At the meeting



Accordingly, 28-year-old Le Phuc An and 27- year-old Pham Hai Viet Ty from Thu Duc General Hospital’s Department of Endocrinology and the Department of General Surgery respectively agreed to work in medical stations in Thanh An island commune.

Their peers, Dr. Hoang Thi Phuong and Dr. Nguyen Van Chien from Nhan Ai Infirmary’s Department of Internal Medicine also applied for the post in the health station of Thanh An island commune. They are all very young but are shining examples of hospitals in charitably voluntary activities in medical examination and treatment for people.

Expressing his advocacy for the team of young doctors, Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, said that four doctors had been trained in necessary skills for first aid, primary medical examination and treatment, especially detection and treatment of non-communicable diseases, diagnosis and treatment of diseases and common health problems in the community before going to Thanh An island commune to work.

At the same time, the department directed the city's leading general and specialized hospitals to be ready to connect and support remote consultation for relentless assistance to help doctors finish their tasks.





By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan