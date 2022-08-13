Health sector in HCMC ready to treat Covid-19 patients

Today, the city Department of Health said that it had just sent a document to the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC), public and non-public hospitals, medical centers in districts, and Thu Duc City on readiness for the collection and treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Accordingly, in response to the complicated development of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City requests all hospitals, medical centers, and medical examination and treatment facilities in the city to review human resources, equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment to be prepared for the Covid-19 epidemic if the pandemic turns worse.

Specifically, infirmaries ought to strengthen screening and streamlining for timely detection of suspected cases of Covid-19 for isolation, treatment and care, limiting the spread in medical facilities. Training sessions and re-training sessions on infection prevention and control measures in hospitals should be held.

In addition, medical centers should closely work with leading experts in large hospitals. Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases is specialized in treating adult patients and three pediatric hospitals for children).

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health required hospitals to be ready to re-open field hospitals when the number of severe Covid-19 cases increases. The Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases will be responsible for preparing management and professional human resources for the reactivation of field hospitals at the request of the HCMC Department of Health.

The Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City develops scenarios corresponding to the rising number of severe cases that need to be treated at field hospitals.

HCDC is responsible for strengthening case surveillance through the infectious disease surveillance system (CDS) which is connected to the Covid-19 management digital platform while consolidating the city testing system for timely forecast and report to the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Epidemic Prevention and Control.

Health centers and Thu Duc city promptly advise epidemic prevention and control steering committees in districts to detect and take care of people with Covid-19 at home as well as apply preventative measures.

Health stations of wards, communes, towns and private clinics strengthen communication on Covid-19 prevention and control in addition to participation in the establishment of Covid-19 vaccination points. They also continue managing people with Covid-19 at home through the Covid-19 management digital platform.

On the same day, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City also sent a document requesting related agencies to increase communication on the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine for children, contributing to increasing the rate of vaccine coverage among children aged 5 under 18 years old in the city.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan