Health Ministry responds to shortage of anti-rejection drug in Cho Ray Hospital

Cho Ray Hospital



The Cho Ray Hospital has implemented a selection for seeking manufacturers and suppliers of drugs to ensure enough medicines for treatment after the national holidays of Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1); transfered patients to medical facilities with the drugs and instruments available for treatment in the city. People can use public health insurance at these healthcare units during the period in treatment.

Drug procurement bidding and negotiation have not yet released results due to a number of reasons, including the coordination between ministries and departments in collecting, analyzing and solving a large amount of information related to medicines; checking list of drugs procured through centralized bidding and ensuring a fair competition and economic efficiency of the bidding, said the Health Ministry.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Kim Khanh