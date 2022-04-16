Health Ministry issues new definitions of suspected, confirmed Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health requires F1 cases to strictly comply with prevention and control measures without quarantine requirements.

Under the new guidelines, a confirmed Covid-19 case (F0) is a person who has a positive RT-PCR test result for SARS-CoV-2 virus; has clinical symptoms, and a positive antigen rapid test result for SARS-CoV-2.



A close contact (F1) is



-a person who has direct physical contact including shaking hands, hugging, kissing, direct skin-to-skin contact, body contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case (F0)



- a person who still wears a facial mask while having contact, communicate within one meter or in the same narrow, closed space and for at least 15 minutes with the confirmed case (F0) in the transmission period of F0



- a person who does not wear a mask when having close contact or communication within one meter or in the same narrow, closed space with F0 currently in the transmission period



- a person who directly provides care, examination, and treatment for a confirmed case (F0) during the transmission of F0 without personal protective equipment in line with requirements for health and safety



The new definitions noted that F1 cases have to strictly comply with prevention and control measures after he/she last contact with the confirmed case (F0) in the transmission period of F0, including wearing masks, washing hands with soap, or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, limiting close contact with others, especially people with serious illness, avoiding sharing personal items and mass gatherings.



People must self-monitor and watch themselves for the following symptoms of Covid-19 of fever and cough; or having at least three of symptoms of fever, cough, muscle or body aches, chills, headache, sore throat, runny nose, stuffy nose, loss of sense of smell and taste, vomiting, diarrhea and shortness of breath. They must report to the nearest healthcare facilities for appropriate medical measures.

Parents, legal guardians, and teachers must take responsibility for monitoring children's health status.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh