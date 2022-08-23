Health Ministry issues monkeypox monitoring guidance

Illustrative photo (Source: suckhoedoisong.vn)

Accordingly, people have their temperatures checked at border gates to detect cases of monkeypox.

Monitoring measures at border gates also include supervising medical quarantine officers.

People with suspected symptoms should be placed into temporary isolation for further testing, and transferred to medical facilities for treatment where necessary or self-monitor their health over 21 days from the date of entry.

People who enter Vietnam from countries or regions with cases of the disease are also required to self-monitor for 21 days, and those displaying symptoms such as a rash, headache, fever, chills, sore throat, malaise, fatigue or swollen lymph nodes should attend a medical facility immediately.

The ministry also requested increased surveillance in the community and at health facilities to detect suspected cases.

To prevent monkeypox from spreading, it recommended to avoid close contact with people who have or are suspected of having the disease; and frequently wash hands with soap and clean water or hand sanitizer, among other measures.

As of August 15, the World Health Organization (WHO) had recorded over 35,000 monkeypox cases in 92 countries and territories, including those close to Vietnam such as Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, China, and Japan. Twelve people have died. Typical symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle pain, skin lesions and rashes. It is transmitted through contact with bodily fluids or lesions.

As of August 21, Vietnam had not recorded any cases of monkeypox.

Vietnamplus