Health Ministry, Facebook launch campaign on Covid-19 inoculation drive

Poster of the campaign (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

A ceremony to kick-start the campaign will be livestreamed at 8pm on October 8.

The campaign is to run until the year’s end in an attempt to raise public awareness of vaccination against Covid-19.

Livestreams will be held monthly on Facebook to update information and connect people with medical workers regarding vaccine rollout.

Twelve video clips will be created based on the topic, along with a music video of the campaign.

Rafael Frankel, Director of Public Policy for APAC Emerging Countries at Facebook, said that Facebook is delighted at joining hands with Vietnam in the campaign, part of the technology company’s efforts to keep people across the world safe and updated with information about Covid-19.

The campaign is hoped to help Vietnam soon repel the pandemic and seize opportunities for sustainable development, he added.

Vietnamplus