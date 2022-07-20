Health Ministry asks localities to implement drastic measures as dengue worsens

From the beginning of this year to July 19, Vietnam recorded more than 113,000 dengue cases.

The ministry estimated that the number of people getting infected with dengue will continue to rise, and has asked localities to strictly implement more drastic measures to curb the spread of dengue fever, especially intensifying and maintaining environment cleanup and mosquito killing campaigns in residential areas.



The ministry has also asked the Departments of Health of provinces and cities to enhance monitoring, identifying, and dealing with dengue clusters, organizing medical facilities treating dengue cases to reduce fatal cases and patient overloads at hospitals.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh