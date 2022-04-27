Health Minister urges complete verification of population data

At the Health Ministry's online conference

The Ministry of Health yesterday coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security to organize an online conference to connect with more than 11,000 localities nationwide on verification of Covid-19 vaccination data, and guiding implementation of tasks for the working group of the Project 06 on developing the application of population data, identification and electronic authentication for the national digital transformation.

At the conference, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that the country has vaccinated more than 212 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for people, but information on 7.6 million vaccine shots that have not been updated to the software system.

More than 43.3 million injections have been verified but still have incorrect information including identification number, date of birth, and full name and the inappropriate and incorrect information resulted in non-synchronous connection.

According to Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, under the direction of the Government, chairpersons of provincial people’s committees are responsible for implementing the Project 06 in localities; however, some localities have still underestimated it. Without localities’ coordination, it is difficult to update fully and accurately the vaccination data of residents.

Therefore, Minister Nguyen Thanh Long suggested that updating information on the system must be done within two or three days, and at the same time must authenticate and correct the information entered into the system.

If vaccination data have not been synchronized with the population database, it is necessary to review any inappropriate information. He emphasized the completion of the population data, identification and electronic authentication for national digital transformation before June 1.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Public Security Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc emphasized that administrators in all districts and provinces must ensure that the contents are set out in the implementation of Project 06. Commune-level tasking groups is to unify the population data, vaccine data, and judicial data of citizens.

Regarding the issue of vaccine passports, Deputy Director of the Health Data Center Nguyen Ba Hung said only Vietnamese people who have been properly verified with the national database on population can get vaccine passport certification. Foreigners getting the vaccine shots in Vietnam with passport numbers don’t need to verify with the national population database. Medical facilities which administered vaccine jabs for people are responsible for the accuracy of information about vaccine recipients.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan