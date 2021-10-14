Health Minister reveals scarcity of Covid-19 vaccine

According to Mr. Long, in the past time, with great efforts in the vaccine strategies, especially through vaccine diplomacy, so far our country has received 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the support of the international community.



However, the access to the Covid-19 vaccine of Vietnam as well as many countries that are not able to produce the vaccine for their own is still facing many difficulties including the legal issues related to the purchase, sale, and import of vaccines.

Moreover, the vaccine supplier offers conditions such as indemnification agreements, disclaimers, the confidentiality of the information and also risks related to untimely delivery.

Next, the vaccine shortages resulting from higher-than-expected demand, have taken place globally.

Finally, nations have been adding more people to the list of vaccination. Health Minister Long disclosed that as scheduled, Vietnam will receive a large number of the vaccine in October but the supply is not stable. Presently, Vietnam has received 20 percent of the vaccines as per the plan.

Regarding the current rate of Covid-19 vaccination, Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that we have been organizing the largest vaccination campaign at more than 12,000 vaccination sites in all provinces and cities including both fixed and mobile injection points.

Therefore, Vietnam's vaccination rate is currently at a high level compared to many countries in the world. More than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered for a single day sometimes.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong