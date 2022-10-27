Some 19.04 million people or 37.7% of the workforce are expected to join social insurance and 15.21 million (30% of the workforce) will participate in unemployment insurance.



To that end, the VSS said it will mobilise forces for premium collection and the expansion of insurance coverage, better perform insurance payment, increase inspections and supervisions, and further reform the communication work.

Health insurance to cover 91.05 million people by the end of this year (Photo: tapchibaohiemxahoi.gov.vn



VSS Vice General Director Le Hung Son reported at a conference on October 26 that over 17.08 million Vietnamese people, or 37.01% of the workforce, had joined social insurance by the end of September 2022, up 537,000 people compared to the end of 2021.



Health insurance had covered over 87.4 million people, or 88.4% of the population. Meanwhile, over 14 million had participated in unemployment insurance, equivalent to 28.3% of the workforce, up 627,000 compared to late 2021.



According to Son, the collection of social, health and unemployment insurance premiums and the coverage rate basically increased over the same period last year.



Meanwhile, the social and health insurance premium arrears tended to decrease, creating a premise to complete the targets, plans and tasks set for 2022.