Health inspectors to visit drug stores to check sale of Molnupiravir

Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and economic recovery Pham Duc Hai speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Mai revealed this at yesterday’s press conference on information on the epidemic situation in the southern metropolis and issues of public concern held by the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Epidemic Prevention and Economic Recovery.

According to her, the pill Molnupiravir used to treat Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms under a trial program in Vietnam, is not allowed for sale on the open market.

The purchase of Molnupiravir is still waiting for the guidance of the Ministry of Health which is the legal basis for drug stores to sell Covid-19 treatment drugs for Covid-19 infected people following the guidance, said Ms. Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai.

Ms. Mai affirmed and said that the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir must be prescribed by a doctor. Doctors selling drugs must have a practicing certificate, or in special cases with group A diseases such as Covid-19, the law allows doctors at health stations without a practicing certificate to prescribe the medicine.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and economic recovery Pham Duc Hai said that as of 6 pm on February 27, the city had recorded 533,278 cases of Covid-19 including 532,344 cases in the community, 934 imported cases.

Currently, approximately 3,557 patients are being treated in medical facilities including 306 children under 16 years old, 47 critically ill patients on violators and 7 patients supported with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

On the day, 477 patients were hospitalized while 215 patients were discharged, and two people died of the coronavirus. Medical workers have administered 8,115,495 doses of first shots and 7,335,221 second doses, 671,923 additional doses, and 4,052,291 boosters as of February 27.

Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai at the conference (Photo: SGGP) Also at the press conference, Head of Ideological Politics Division under Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Trinh Duy Trong said that the education sector is currently trying to implement well the plan of direct teaching at educational institutions in the province.

The increase in the number of cases, suspected cases, and close contacts causes many difficulties for educational institutions and students' parents in implementing epidemic prevention measures as well as teaching and learning directly.

Regarding the Covid-19 epidemic prevention in schools, Mr. Trinh Duy Trong said the education is making efforts to organize face-to-face learning as per schedule.

Specifically, on February 21, 285 students infected with Covid-19 were recorded. In the next days, the city reported 219 cases of Covid-19 among students, 178 cases, 185 cases, and 216 cases on February 22, February 23, February 24, and February 25.

Currently, the education sector and the health sector are strengthening coordination to prompt the implementation of epidemic prevention measures in educational institutions.

Not only in students but also in teachers and staff of educational institutions have been infected with the coronavirus, which has a great impact on the organization of face-to-face teaching; therefore, schools must provide online learning to ensure the best quality of teaching and learning, Mr. Trinh Duy Trong said.

He added that the Department of Education and Training has coordinated with the Department of Health to administer the vaccine for students pending guidance from the Ministry of Health and the City People's Committee.

Meanwhile, Ms. Huynh Mai said that in the past week, the number of children infected with Covid-19 has shown signs of increasing, specifically children aged 0-6 years. The city recorded 505 cases of Covid-19 amongst newborns to six-year-old children; 1,055 cases aged from 7 to 11; 587 cases amongst children from 12-15 years old and 512 cases from 16-18 years old.

Some 197 children have been treated at three pediatric hospitals including Children Hospital 1, Children Hospital 2 and City Children Hospital as of July 28. Roughly 519 cases have been detected through screening, including 33 hospitalizations, nine needing respiratory support, nine supported with ventilators and conventional oxygen therapy.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan