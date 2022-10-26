Health inspectors throw book on violating polyclinics and beauty clinics

International General Clinic Company at 221 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street is fined VND116 million



Specifically, inspectors imposed sanctions on the International General Clinic Company at 221 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 1’s Nguyen Cu Trinh ward. The clinic had to pay a VND116 million fine; moreover, it was revoked the license for medical examination and treatment for two months. The medical examination and treatment practice certificate of the person in charge of the facility's expertise was withdrawn for one month.

Skin care clinic Ly Lucky Star Company at 729/10 Kha Van Can Street in Thu Duc City’s Linh Dong Ward and Comprehensive Health Cooperation Company at 16 Dang Thai Than Street in District 5’s Ward 11 were fined VND95 million and VND8.7 million respectively. Moreover, it was forced to suspend the operation for 4.5 months and it was forced to delete advertisements whose contents have not been certified by competent state agencies.

ADORIS Plastic Surgery Company at 69 D1 Street, Him Lam New Urban Area in Tan Hung Ward in District 7, Medeze Vietnam Company at 116 Nguyen Van Huong Street in Thao Dien ward, Thu Duc City and SDG Life Company at C34 Street, Thanh Xuan Villa Residence in Quarter 1 of District 12’s Thanh Xuan Ward were asked to pay VND49 million, VND45 million and VND8.7 million respectively. Three clinics were asked to remove advertisements whose contents have not been certified by competent state agencies before implementation.

Thanh Xuan General Clinic of Thanh Xuan Trading and Medical Services Company at 588 Ha Huy Giap Street in Thanh Loc Ward, District 12 was fined an amount of VND12 million for violating the present regulation.

These establishments fell foul of the present regulation such as using drugs, substances, and devices to interfere with the human body to change skin color, shape, weight, defects of body parts, tattooing, spraying, or embroidering on the skin with the use of injectable anesthetics at establishments other than hospitals with cosmetology specialties or specialized cosmetology clinics. Moreover, they are not licensed as cosmetology infirmaries.

Last but not least, these facilities advertised special products, goods and services without having their contents certified by competent state agencies before performing advertising according to regulations..

Staff in these clinics failed to register for medical examination and treatment practice as prescribed by law; plus, they didn’t fully list prices for medical examination and treatment services. Worse, they had provided medical examination and treatment services beyond the scope of expertise specified in the operation license.

What’s more? Nurses in these establishments were also fined because they had no certificates for practicing the job.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan